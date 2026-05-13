Bombay High Court pauses ED seizure of Deepak Kochhar's 78cr
Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, just got a breather from the Bombay High Court.
The court has paused the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s move to seize his assets, worth ₹78 crore, until at least June 19.
For now, Kochhar keeps his South Mumbai flat and cash as the legal drama continues.
ED alleges Videocon 64cr NuPower link
The case centers on claims that ICICI Bank approved huge loans for Videocon Group between 2009 and 2012.
The ED says Videocon's chairman invested ₹64 crore in Kochhar's company, NuPower Renewables, tying it back to those loans.
Even though one authority dismissed the asset seizure, a tribunal later backed it up, pointing to evidence of money laundering linked to these deals.
This latest court order gives Kochhar temporary relief while things play out in court.