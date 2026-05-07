Bombay High Court petition seeks halt to Tata Trusts meeting
A new petition in the Bombay High Court wants to stop Tata Trusts from holding their May 8 meeting.
Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, the petitioner, says the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) is breaking a state law that limits how many "life trustees" can be on a trust's board:
SRTT has three out of six, which is more than allowed unless their rules say otherwise.
Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede challenges SRTT decisions
Tata Trusts control most of Tata Sons, which means they have huge influence over one of India's biggest business groups.
The May 8 meeting is set to discuss Tata Sons board representation, statements by two vice chairmen favoring a Tata Sons listing, and a complaint about perpetual trustees.
Patilkhede wants any decisions paused until the board follows the law, and he's also challenging anything SRTT has decided since September 2025 under these rules.