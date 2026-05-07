Bombay High Court petition seeks halt to Tata Trusts meeting Business May 07, 2026

A new petition in the Bombay High Court wants to stop Tata Trusts from holding their May 8 meeting.

Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, the petitioner, says the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) is breaking a state law that limits how many "life trustees" can be on a trust's board:

SRTT has three out of six, which is more than allowed unless their rules say otherwise.