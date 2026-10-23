Bonfiglioli Transmission India IPO debuts today after 46.05x subscription
Bonfiglioli Transmission India is making its stock market debut today, and it's already turning heads.
The IPO was a hot ticket, getting subscribed 46.05 times overall, so there's clearly a lot of buzz.
Investors in the gray market are pricing in an 11% premium, but remember, that's just an early hint and doesn't guarantee where the shares will actually open.
Bonfiglioli Transmission India institutions subscribed 120.78x
From October 15 to 19, everyone wanted a piece of this IPO. Big institutional investors led with a massive 120.78 times subscription rate, non-institutional buyers followed at 40.39 times, and even regular retail investors joined in at 5.90 times.
Behind all this excitement: Bonfiglioli is already a top name in gearboxes and drive systems, with profits rising to ₹148.6 crore and revenues topping ₹1,131.9 crore for the first half of this year, so it's not just hype; they're showing real growth.