Bonita Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr. launch $11.3 million AI fund

Two Google alumni, Bonita Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr. have kicked off an $11.3 million fund through their venture firm, BAG Ventures, to support early-stage AI startups.

In about two years, they've already backed 10 companies, like SXD, BizTrip, and Nomadic, focusing on areas such as AI infrastructure and vertical SaaS.

Thanks to their industry connections, they're helping these young companies grow faster with strategic advice and introductions.