Bonita Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr. launch $11.3 million AI fund
Two Google alumni, Bonita Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr. have kicked off an $11.3 million fund through their venture firm, BAG Ventures, to support early-stage AI startups.
In about two years, they've already backed 10 companies, like SXD, BizTrip, and Nomadic, focusing on areas such as AI infrastructure and vertical SaaS.
Thanks to their industry connections, they're helping these young companies grow faster with strategic advice and introductions.
BAG Ventures focuses on practical AI
BAG Ventures is all about practical AI: think tools that actually fit into real business workflows and handle privacy rules in sensitive industries.
Georges points out that the focus has shifted from flashy experiments to solutions that really work.
With over 150 investors from big names like Google and NVIDIA on board, BAG Ventures wants to give founders the resources they need for customer loyalty and industry-specific success in today's fast-moving AI world.