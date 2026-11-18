Booking Holdings merges teams to launch AI-powered booking partner division
Booking Holdings (the company behind Booking.com and Agoda) is rolling out a new enterprise division called the Booking Partner Division in January.
They're merging two of their teams, Strategic Partnerships from Booking.com and Rocket Travel by Agoda, to help businesses like banks and airlines offer smarter, AI-powered travel services.
It's all about making business travel smoother as tech keeps changing the game.
Omri Morgenshtern to head new division
Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern will head up the new division, bringing together Booking's massive network: think more than 4.7 million properties, more than 500 airlines, and more than 200 car rental providers.
The focus? Building flexible tools so companies can create custom travel experiences for their users using AI.
As Morgenshtern puts it, they want to help partners build unique journeys while tapping into a $2 trillion market opportunity.