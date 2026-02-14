'Boomerang' hires: Companies like EY, InMobi, and RPG Group in

Big companies in India are bringing back ex-employees—aka "boomerangs"—to quickly fill skill gaps and keep things running smoothly. Names like EY, Infosys, InMobi, RPG Group, and Deloitte are all in. Eternal's founder Deepinder Goyal even posted an open invite to ex-staff on X this February, sparking over 4,000 responses.

Boomerangs settle in faster and stick around longer Boomerang hires often settle in faster and tend to be more engaged at work. They also tend to stay longer than new hires.

The trend is growing; some surveys report increased rehiring in recent years.

Companies are rolling out special programs for alumni Companies are rolling out special programs for alumni—like RPG Group's Alumni Circle or Infosys's Green Channel—to make returning smoother.

InMobi now gets about one in 10 lateral hires from former staff (even for top jobs), while EY brings back hundreds every year.