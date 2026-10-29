Boston Consulting Group: AI-powered services could add $100-$200B by 2030
AI is set to shake up the global services market in a big way.
A new Boston Consulting Group report predicts AI-powered services could unlock between $100 billion and $200 billion in fresh opportunities by 2030, even as traditional service revenues drop by $200 billion.
The overall market is expected to jump from around $1.7 trillion to as much as $2.4 trillion, with businesses turning more and more to smart AI tools.
BCG: companies must upskill for AI
BCG highlights that companies will need to help their teams learn new skills to really benefit from this AI wave.
Moving current employees into new tech roles, like shifting full-stack developers into hands-on engineering jobs, can close the gap between old-school tech and AI-first firms.
Plus, building these skills internally can cut down on expensive recruitment costs and help businesses get the most out of their people as AI keeps evolving.