Bounce raises ₹36 crore to scale B2B scooter rentals
EV startup Bounce has raised ₹36 crore in an internal funding round, led by Accel India and B Capital, and is looking to raise an additional ₹10 crore to take the round to ₹46 crore.
Founder Vivekananda Hallekere says the money will help scale their B2B scooter rentals for last-mile delivery and expand their Battery-as-a-Service platform—offering rides at just ₹1 per km for gig workers.
How Bounce is making EVs more accessible
Bounce builds electric scooters, manages fleets, and is all-in on battery swapping tech. After acquiring 22Motors in 2021, they have a partnership with Sun Mobility (date not specified).
Bounce had a target of ₹150 crore by FY25, but per the source its actual FY25 revenue was ₹64.2 crore while making eco-friendly rides more accessible.
To date, Bounce has raised over $200 million
The source reports the recent internal round and lists backers such as Peak XV Partners and Qualcomm Ventures, but does not provide a cumulative fundraising total.