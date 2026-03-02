Bounce raises ₹36 crore to scale B2B scooter rentals Business Mar 02, 2026

EV startup Bounce has raised ₹36 crore in an internal funding round, led by Accel India and B Capital, and is looking to raise an additional ₹10 crore to take the round to ₹46 crore.

Founder Vivekananda Hallekere says the money will help scale their B2B scooter rentals for last-mile delivery and expand their Battery-as-a-Service platform—offering rides at just ₹1 per km for gig workers.