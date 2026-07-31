Shocker! BP is selling its North Sea oil, gas business
What's the story
UK oil and gas giant BP has announced the sale of its North Sea business, marking the end of over 60 years of production in the region. The move comes as part of a broader strategy by new CEO Meg O'Neill to simplify the company and reduce its debt levels. The North Sea portfolio comprises five production hubs and employs around 1,100 people.
Strategic shift
The North Sea integral to UK's energy system: O'Neill
In her official statement, O'Neill said, "The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system."
However, she also noted that as BP focuses its portfolio and directs capital to its highest-value opportunities, it believes the North Sea business would be better suited under another company's ownership.
She added that while BP is selling its North Sea business, the UK will "continue to play an important role" in BP's future plans.
Historical context
BP's history in the North Sea
BP's relationship with the North Sea goes back to 1964, when it was awarded its first UK North Sea license.
The company made its first discovery in the region with the West Sole gasfield in winter 1965, followed by its biggest find yet, the Forties field, in 1970.
This long-standing presence underscores BP's deep-rooted connection to this vital energy-producing region.
Industry impact
A watershed moment for BP
Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investing and trading platform IG, called BP's North Sea sale "a watershed moment."
He said it reflects the company's lack of confidence in the UK's ability to revitalize its energy policy.
Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said she is closely working with BP on its plans, emphasizing that the North Sea is a vital national asset, and oil and gas will remain part of Britain's energy mix for years to come.
Organizational restructuring
BP to cut workforce by 700 employees
Since taking over as CEO in April, O'Neill has overseen a major reorganization at BP.
The company has been divided into two business segments, upstream and downstream, from three. This change came into effect this month.
An internal email seen by Reuters also revealed plans for BP to cut its workforce by 700 employees as part of these changes.