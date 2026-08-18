BPCL approves up to ₹5,000cr NCD issue over next year
Business
BPCL is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) over the next year.
The move was approved after the company's Board of Directors approved the fundraising proposal on Thursday, August 18, 2026.
BPCL stock dips nearly 2%
The company will roll out these NCDs in up to 10 batches, with details for each batch announced as they go.
After the news broke, BPCL's stock dipped nearly 2% and closed at ₹310.80 on Thursday, August 18, 2026.