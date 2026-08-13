BPCL launches Bharatgas Lite ZIP LPG service with 4-hour delivery
Business
BPCL just rolled out Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a new LPG service that gets cylinders to your door within four hours of booking.
It's designed for city folks, students, professionals, and anyone who needs gas fast and hassle-free.
Transparent lightweight cylinders, 100-city rollout
The cylinders are lightweight, transparent (so you can actually see how much gas is left), and easy to carry.
The service kicked off in 30 cities but is expanding to 100 cities across India by August 15.
BPCL says they're making life easier for busy urban residents with this speedy solution.