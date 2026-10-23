BPCL posts ₹4,993.17 cr profit, stock falls 1.74% to ₹281.95
Business
BPCL bounced back this quarter with a ₹4,993.17 crore profit, way better than last quarter's loss and even higher than what analysts expected.
But despite the good news, BPCL's stock actually dropped 1.74% to ₹281.95 on Friday, October 23, 2026.
BPCL revenue up nearly 30% YoY
BPCL's revenue jumped nearly 30% from last year to ₹1,57,778.58 crore, and it boosted both refinery output and domestic sales.
Still, net profit was down compared to last year, even though operational performance improved across the board.
BPCL EBITDA ₹8,971 cr beats forecasts
EBITDA came in at a solid ₹8,971 crore (beating forecasts), but revenue after excise duty was just shy of estimates at ₹1.49 lakh crore.
So while BPCL is clearly running more efficiently, higher refining margins partly offset the impact right now.