BPCL posts ₹5,625cr Q4 profit as revenue hits ₹1.35Lcr
Business
BPCL released its Q4 numbers for FY2026, and they are looking strong: Net profit hit ₹5,625 crore, up 28% from last year.
Revenue also climbed by over 6%, reaching ₹1.35 lakh crore.
Still, profits slipped a bit compared to the previous quarter, down 22% from Q3.
BPCL FY2026 profit nearly doubled ₹25,843cr
For the full year, BPCL nearly doubled its net profit to ₹25,843 crore, a jump of almost 94%.
Domestic sales grew modestly by 3.2%, while exports saw a small boost. Refinery throughput dipped slightly.
The company also accounted for a big financial lift with over ₹3,100 crore in government compensation for LPG losses.