BPCL posts ₹5,625cr Q4 profit as revenue hits ₹1.35Lcr

BPCL FY2026 profit nearly doubled ₹25,843cr

For the full year, BPCL nearly doubled its net profit to ₹25,843 crore, a jump of almost 94%.

Domestic sales grew modestly by 3.2%, while exports saw a small boost. Refinery throughput dipped slightly.

The company also accounted for a big financial lift with over ₹3,100 crore in government compensation for LPG losses.