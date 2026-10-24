BPCL swings to ₹4,993cr profit in Q2 FY27

BPCL's revenue net of excise duty stood at ₹1.49 lakh crore, just shy of the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹1.5 lakh crore.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also exceeded expectations at ₹8,971 crore against a poll estimate of ₹6,016 crore.

This strong financial performance highlights BPCL's resilience in the face of market challenges.