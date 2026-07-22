BPCL reports ₹3,962cr loss for April-June 2026 as costs rise
Business
BPCL just reported a ₹3,962 crore net loss for April-June 2026, a huge swing from the profits it made last year and even last quarter.
The main culprit? Rising costs and shrinking profit margins, which hit harder than expected even though the company actually brought in more money overall.
BPCL material costs jump over ₹36,000cr
Even with a 23.1% boost in revenue (₹1.59 lakh crore), BPCL's expenses shot up due to pricier raw materials and inventory changes.
Material costs alone jumped by over ₹36,000 crore compared to last year.
Despite largely stable market sales, these higher expenses pushed the company into the red for the quarter.