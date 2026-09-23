Brahma AI raises $150 million to build interactive digital humans
Business
The company has scored $150 million in new funding, pushing its value up to $2 billion.
It wants to use this cash to build interactive digital humans and a platform that can run multiple AI models, aiming to shake up industries like media, sports, healthcare, and advertising.
Brahma AI Emmy for neural performance
Recently, Brahma AI picked up a Technology and Engineering Emmy for its Neural Performance tech: think next-level face replacement and post-production magic.
Chandrashekar Mantha, partner and media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte India, called it a game-changer for production efficiency.
With backers like DNEG and United Al Saqer Group on board, Brahma AI is betting big on the future of digital content.