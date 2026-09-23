Brahma AI secures $150 million, valued $2B, aims 1% market share
Brahma AI, part of the DNEG Group and backed by Prime Focus, has some big goals: $500 million in revenue within three years and a cool $1 billion over five years.
With fresh funding of $150 million (led by Multiples), the company is now valued at $2 billion.
Founder & CEO Prabhu Narasimhan is aiming for a 1% slice of the market.
Brahma AI expands beyond media
The new investment will help ramp up research into interactive digital humans and expand Brahma AI's reach beyond media: think health care, advertising, and even sports broadcasting.
Revenue is already climbing fast, expected to hit more than $130 million this year (up from $74 million last year), thanks to strong clients in the US and Europe.
The company runs independently under Narasimhan, with recurring revenue forming a significant part of its business and Prime Focus staying as the main stakeholder.