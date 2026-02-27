'Brain capital' is the next big investment opportunity
A new McKinsey and World Economic Forum report urges world leaders to invest in "brain capital"—that means supporting both brain health and skills like problem-solving, teamwork, self-leadership, and tech know-how.
The idea is that these skills will help people keep up as AI changes the way we work and live.
Five big moves
The report suggests five big moves: making mental health care more accessible, building skills for all ages, encouraging research on brain health, investing in products, services, and systems that improve brain capital using traditional and innovative financial instruments, and working together globally.
If we get this right, the payoff could be huge—preventing millions of lost healthy years in the coming decades and adding over $6 trillion to the world economy.
Brain skills as a superpower
Investing in our brains isn't just good for society—it could mean better jobs, less illness, and even longer lives for many people.
As AI keeps evolving fast, having strong brain skills might be your best superpower for the future.