Brainbees Solutions' stock jumps 10% after 4 straight losses Business Feb 20, 2026

After four straight days of losses, Brainbees Solutions's stock jumped 10.27% on Friday, reaching an intraday high of ₹232.75.

Even with this rebound, the stock is down about 40% in the past 12 months—Sensex performance over the past year — verify with a market-data source.

The company's market cap sits at ₹11,160 crore.