Brainbees Solutions' stock jumps 10% after 4 straight losses
After four straight days of losses, Brainbees Solutions's stock jumped 10.27% on Friday, reaching an intraday high of ₹232.75.
Even with this rebound, the stock is down about 40% in the past 12 months—Sensex performance over the past year — verify with a market-data source.
The company's market cap sits at ₹11,160 crore.
Earnings highlights
Brainbees just posted strong Q3 revenue growth (up 11.6% year-on-year), but their net loss widened to ₹38 crore thanks to expansion costs.
Despite more people shopping (GMV up 10%), the stock has underperformed the Indian specialty retail industry and the Sensex.
To watch for e-commerce trends
The recent price jump follows a rocky patch after earnings and ongoing volatility.
Analysts aren't convinced yet—the Mojo Score rates it a "Strong Sell" due to its weak trend and high swings (volatility at 6.18%).
If you're watching stocks or into e-commerce trends, it's one to keep an eye on.