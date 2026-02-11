Brandman Retail shares pop 8.5% on SME debut Business Feb 11, 2026

Brandman Retail, which brings international sports and lifestyle brands to India, had a lively first day on the NSE SME platform—its shares were being quoted at ₹191 in the gray market, about 8.5% above the top end of its IPO price range (₹167-₹176).

The ₹86 crore IPO was a hit with investors, getting oversubscribed 106 times.