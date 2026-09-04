Brands add digital gold and flexible jewelry purchase options
Business
Jewelry shopping is getting a modern makeover: brands are rolling out flexible options like digital gold, monthly savings plans, old-gold exchanges, and zero-cost EMIs.
The goal? Make buying jewelry less stressful and more accessible for everyone, especially if you don't want to pay everything upfront.
CaratLane and Zen Diamond ease payments
CaratLane now lets you use your Paytm Digital Gold balance to buy jewelry online and pay the rest through UPI or cards.
Zen Diamond's My Gold Multiplier Plan helps you save gold monthly and even rewards you with bonus gold at maturity; its InstaOwn EMI plan means you can split payments with no extra charges.
All these moves make it easier and lighter on your wallet to own some sparkle.