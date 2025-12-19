Next Article
Brandworks, SandLogic team up for smarter AI devices
Business
Brandworks Technologies and SandLogic Technologies are joining forces to build advanced AI hardware right here in India.
By combining Brandworks's design and manufacturing strengths with SandLogic's AI chip expertise, they're aiming to create voice assistant and IoT devices that offer improved response time, offer enhanced security and data control, and run smoothly even without internet.
Why this matters for India (and beyond)
This partnership is a big move toward making India more self-reliant in electronics and deep tech.
Their first products—targeting mobility, smart homes, and education—are set to launch in 2026.
They're also planning to showcase these innovations at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, putting Indian tech on the global map.