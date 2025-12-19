Indian households invested ₹4.5Lcr in equities in 2025: NSE
Indian families have poured about ₹4.5 lakh crore into the stock market this year, moving away from old-school savings to more market-driven options, according to the latest NSE report.
The number of individual investors has jumped from 3 crore in 2019 to over 12 crore by 2025—a huge leap.
Why does this matter?
With foreign investors mostly sitting out, local money has kept the markets steady and even fueled a 10% rise in the Nifty 50 index so far this year.
Plus, companies raised more money through new share sales than last year, showing just how strong domestic demand is right now.
What's behind the shift?
Since 2020, household investments in stocks and mutual funds have reached ₹17 lakh crore—driven by better financial know-how, steady SIP inflows, more people opening trading accounts, and improved company earnings despite global uncertainty.