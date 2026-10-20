Salesforce acquires customer engagement platform Braze for $5.66B
What's the story
Salesforce has announced its acquisition of Braze, a leading customer engagement platform, in a deal worth approximately $5.66 billion (including debt). The move is aimed at bolstering Salesforce's portfolio with a customer engagement platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Braze shareholders will receive $47.50 per share in cash, representing a 58% premium over Braze's closing price of $30.04 on Monday.
Engagement platform
Braze's expertise in customer engagement
Braze is known for its ability to help marketers build stronger customer relationships by responding to their behavior in real time.
The platform enables businesses to create personalized experiences across different channels, making it a valuable addition to Salesforce's portfolio.
Recently, Braze has also integrated artificial intelligence into its offerings, helping marketers optimize content, offers, channels and timing for better engagement.
Strategic move
Strategic move to enhance AI-powered marketing tools
The acquisition of Braze is a strategic move by Salesforce to further enhance its AI-powered marketing tools and stay ahead in the digital engagement space.
By integrating Braze's technology, Salesforce hopes to provide businesses with even more sophisticated ways of reaching their customers online.
The deal is expected to close in fiscal 2028, pending approval from Braze shareholders and regulators.
Market reaction
Salesforce shares dip on acquisition news
Despite the strategic nature of the acquisition, investors appeared cautious as Salesforce shares fell by 2.6% in premarket trading after the announcement. This acquisition marks a significant step for Salesforce as it continues to expand its capabilities in customer engagement and AI-powered marketing tools.