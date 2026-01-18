Brazil and Nigeria: The new hotspots for Indian pharma exports
Brazil and Nigeria are quickly becoming major destinations for Indian medicines.
In just eight months of FY26, India's pharma exports jumped 6.5% to $20.48 billion—with both countries emerging as key export destinations.
How much are they buying?
Nigeria alone added $179 million to India's export growth, making up over 14% of the total boost.
Brazil recorded an increase of nearly $100 million during April-November FY26.
Who else is buying Indian meds?
The US still tops the charts, taking in over 31% of India's exports in April-November 2025.
But countries like France, the Netherlands (up by $58 million), Canada, Germany, and South Africa are also ramping up purchases as demand grows for cost-effective Indian generics around the world.