Brazil court hits pause on Meta's WhatsApp AI ban
Business
A Brazilian court has temporarily stopped CADE's preventive measure that blocked Meta from enforcing new WhatsApp Business rules.
These rules would've kept outside AI companies—like OpenAI and Perplexity—from using the WhatsApp Business API and the WhatsApp Business Solution Terms, possibly giving Meta's own AI an unfair boost.
Why does it matter?
This pause means Meta can keep limiting general-purpose AI chatbots on WhatsApp for now, but business support bots are still allowed.
If Meta is found breaking any rules, it could face fines.
The case isn't over yet—CADE said it would comment after accessing the full ruling, while the EU and Italy are also looking into how Meta handles AI competition.