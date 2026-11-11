Brazil fines Meta $1.3 million Lula says it boosted Flavio Bolsonaro
Brazil just fined Meta (the company behind Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram) $1.3 million for allegedly messing with its algorithms during the recent presidential election.
President Lula accused Meta of giving his rival Flavio Bolsonaro an unfair boost before the October 25 runoff.
Court says Meta disobeyed orders
The court said Meta didn't follow orders or explain what happened clearly enough.
While Meta insisted it didn't mean to interfere, it admitted that some of Lula's ads got blocked by technical glitches, not on purpose.