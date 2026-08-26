Why TikTok parent ByteDance has been fined $30M in Brazil
What's the story
Brazil's data protection authority has slapped a hefty fine of nearly $30 million on ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. The penalty comes over allegations that the social media giant mishandled personal data of teenagers aged between 13 and 18. The National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) imposed a fine of 153.7 million real ($29.9 million) on the Chinese company for failing to meet legal requirements in processing this sensitive information.
Compliance measures
ANPD orders ByteDance to take corrective measures
Along with the fine, the ANPD has also directed ByteDance to take corrective measures.
The company has been given 60 business days to delete personal data of teenagers whose legal representation or assistance hasn't been properly established.
It must also notify third parties that received this data and submit a technical report signed by its data protection officer within five business days after the initial period ends.
Penalties
Additional daily fine if data not deleted
If ByteDance fails to comply with the data deletion order, it could face an additional daily fine of 137,081.49 real.
However, the company can reduce its total penalty by 25% if it waives its right to appeal within 10 business days and pays the fine within 20 business days.
This case highlights the increasing scrutiny on social media platforms over their handling of children's and teenagers' data privacy.
Regulatory measures
Brazil has been tough on social media platforms
Brazil has been tough on social media platforms, cracking down on misinformation and requiring users under 16 to link accounts to those of their parents.
The ANPD recently fined TikTok for not implementing child safety measures, sending a "powerful signal" to other platforms about seriousness of its work.
The agency is also reviewing an appeal filed by Discord against suspension of livestreams and video calls after a teenage girl was allegedly encouraged to take her own life during a broadcast.