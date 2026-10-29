Brent $114.50, WTI $101.90 fall amid US Iran peace talks
Business
Oil prices slid on Thursday thanks to growing optimism around possible peace talks between the US and Iran.
Brent crude dropped to $114.50 a barrel, and US WTI fell to $101.90, both down after a recent spike.
The shift comes as fears of supply issues in the Middle East ease up a bit.
Yemen's Houthi attacks continue despite talks
Even with peace talks on the table, things are far from calm. Attacks by Yemen's Houthis continue, and there's talk of potential US military action after the November 3 elections.
Reports say Gulf Arab states have been warned about a fast, heavy response if things escalate with Iran, while President Trump insists any deal must stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.