Brent $71 and WTI near $68 as Hormuz shipping recovers

Citigroup warns Brent $60-$65 by year-end

With Iran getting a sanctions waiver and the U.A.E. increasing production, oil exports have picked up.

Still, Brent crude is set for its fourth week in a row of price drops, the longest slide since August 2024.

Analysts at Citigroup say prices might dip further to $60 to $65 per barrel by year-end.