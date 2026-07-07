Brent $72.29, US $68.84 as OPEC+ plans August output boost Business Jul 07, 2026

Oil prices are creeping higher again: Brent crude is now at $72.29 a barrel, with US oil close behind at $68.84.

This bump comes as OPEC+ (think: big oil-producing countries like Russia) announced they'll pump out even more oil starting in August, trying to balance things after recent Middle East tensions and production changes.