Brent $81 WTI $79 as Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz Business Jun 22, 2026

Big news for global markets: Oil prices shot up on Monday after Iran closed off the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy shipments.

Brent crude rose to $81 per barrel and WTI hit $79 per barrel, all thanks to rising tensions in the region.

Iran says it made the move because of "the blatant breach and violation by the United States of the first clause of the ceasefire agreement, and in response to the continuous and relentless violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon..." said by the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters in a statement.