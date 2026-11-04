Brent and WTI retreat as US midterms stir market uncertainty
Business
Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday morning, with investors watching the US midterm elections closely.
Brent crude dropped to $103.02 and WTI fell to $95.26 per barrel, while Indian futures also slid a bit.
The uncertainty around who will control Congress is making the market a little jumpy.
Early returns suggest Democratic gains
Early election reports hint that Democrats could gain ground in Congress, while US President Donald Trump confirmed he's not on the ballot this time.
On top of that, Qatar is trying to help both sides talk things out.
Meanwhile, a big drop in US oil inventories suggests supplies are tightening: another reason everyone's keeping an eye on what happens next.