Brent around $70 lowest since February after Ras Tanura restart Business Jul 02, 2026

Oil prices just took a dive, with Brent crude dropping to around $70 a barrel, the lowest since February.

This comes after Saudi Arabia restarted major exports from its Ras Tanura terminal, pushing output close to prewar levels.

With steady shipments from the Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz, there is growing talk of too much oil flooding the market.