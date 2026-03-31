Brent crude $113.17 amid Gulf tensions, global recession fears Business Mar 31, 2026

Brent crude futures rose to $113.17 per barrel (up 0.53% on the day), largely attributed to a widening Gulf conflict involving the US Israel and Iran, and related supply-route concerns (such as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz).

The jump has people worried about a possible global recession, since oil is such a big part of what keeps economies moving.

European stocks inched up, but Wall Street was mixed, with the Dow rising slightly.