Brent crude $113.17 amid Gulf tensions, global recession fears
Brent crude futures rose to $113.17 per barrel (up 0.53% on the day), largely attributed to a widening Gulf conflict involving the US Israel and Iran, and related supply-route concerns (such as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz).
The jump has people worried about a possible global recession, since oil is such a big part of what keeps economies moving.
European stocks inched up, but Wall Street was mixed, with the Dow rising slightly.
Yields fall, Germany inflation picks up
The US Federal Reserve is keeping a close watch on how these tensions could affect the economy back home.
US Treasury yields have dropped, signaling worries about growth.
Over in Europe, inflation is picking up, especially in Germany, since energy costs are climbing fast with all this uncertainty around the Middle East oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz.