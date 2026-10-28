Brent crude $115.10 after Yemen's Houthi claim on Saudi refinery
Business
Brent crude is sitting at $115.10 a barrel, holding steady after a recent jump sparked by Yemen's Houthi group claiming they hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery with a missile.
The news has put supply worries back in the spotlight, nudging up both Brent and US WTI prices.
US crude inventories expected to rise
Just before this, oil prices had dipped on hopes for talks in the Middle East. But the refinery attack quickly brought back concerns about disruptions.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories are expected to rise slightly, and traders think Russian oil exports might drop next month as local refineries focus more on making diesel, adding even more twists to an already complicated global market.