Brent crude $74.73 lowest since Feb 28 after US-Iran deal
Business
Brent crude oil just fell to $74.73 per barrel; its lowest since the Middle East conflict kicked off on February 28.
This 3.1% slide happened right after the US and Iran struck a peace deal last week, calming worries about oil supply disruptions from one of the world's key regions.
Oil markets calm but risks remain
Thanks to the peace agreement, oil markets are feeling more stable as fears over interrupted supplies fade.
This could be a turning point, with prices likely to drop further soon.
Still, everyone is watching to see if this new calm sticks or if other global tensions shake things up again.