Brent crude at $96 after US airstrikes and Houthi attacks
Brent crude oil just hit $96, the highest in over a month, after a 2% surge on Monday. US oil prices climbed, too.
The reason? Rising tension in the Middle East: the US recently launched airstrikes on Iranian targets, and Yemen's Houthi rebels have been attacking oil tankers.
All this is making people worry about possible disruptions to global energy supplies.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Houthis threaten shipping
Iran's Revolutionary Guards now say they control the Strait of Hormuz, warning ships can't pass without their OK, right after a tanker there reportedly hit a mine and caught fire.
Meanwhile, Houthi rebels attacked Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, damaged one ship, and forced several others to turn back from Saudi ports.
With both these key shipping routes under threat, it's no wonder oil prices are spiking and supply worries are growing worldwide.