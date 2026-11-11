Brent crude drops below $90, rebounds after Trump's pause hint

Even with political pressure at home, Trump hinted at dialing down tensions, while Iran is holding out for lifted sanctions and open seas before talking peace.

Meanwhile, oil shipments from West Asia are nearly back to normal despite ongoing attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.

Traders have also pulled back on big bets in oil markets as everyone waits to see if recent U.S.-Iran talks in Abu Dhabi can actually lead somewhere, though global energy markets are still feeling the effects of other conflicts like Ukraine-Russia.