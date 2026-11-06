Brent crude passes $100 amid Strait of Hormuz attacks
Oil prices just shot up, with Brent crude crossing the $100 mark, after a series of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
The spike comes as markets worry about possible disruptions, especially since this area is crucial for moving oil around the world.
IRGC says 2 tankers, tugboat burned
Since November 1, several tankers have been attacked in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in different incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, Saudi Arabia warned its Yanbu oil hub could be targeted by Houthi forces.
Iran foreign minister meets Saudi, Qatar
To ease tensions, Iran's Foreign Minister has been meeting with officials from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
These talks are part of broader efforts to keep things stable in a region that's already pretty tense.