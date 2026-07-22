Brent crude rises to $94.12 amid US and Iran tensions
Business
Brent crude oil just jumped to $94.12 a barrel, its highest in five weeks, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran. WTI crude is also up at $87.38.
Analysts say prices could stick around the $90 to $100 mark unless something big shakes up global energy supplies or shipping.
India could face higher oil costs
The price hike is mostly about Middle East tensions, OPEC+ limiting supply, and worries about possible disruptions.
While experts aren't calling this a full-blown crisis yet, countries like India (which imports most of its oil) could see higher costs and inflation if prices stay high.
Everyone's keeping an eye on what happens next with global politics and energy demand.