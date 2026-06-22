Brent crude slips below $80 on U.S.-Iran peace deal hopes
Business
Oil prices took a hit after hopes grew for a U.S.-Iran peace deal, with Brent crude slipping below $80 a barrel.
Qatar and Pakistan say there's now a 60-day roadmap for an agreement, and talks are happening in Switzerland.
Even though prices rose earlier in the day, renewed threats from President Trump kept things tense.
Gold jumps 1.2% to $4,209.03
Gold jumped 1.2% to $4,209.03 per ounce as inflation worries eased and oil got cheaper. Silver and other metals saw small gains too.
Meanwhile, the US dollar held steady despite uncertainty over the peace talks and Tehran's announcement that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.