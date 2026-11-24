Brent crude slips under $90 amid U.S.-Iran talks, Houthi attacks
Brent crude oil prices just slipped under $90 a barrel, the lowest in three months.
This comes as the US and Iran try to hash things out diplomatically over the West Asia conflict, while attacks on Saudi oil facilities by Houthis add even more uncertainty about future supply.
Goldman Sachs JPMorgan warn oil volatility
Talks between the US and Iran (with Qatar helping out) are running into roadblocks, especially around lifting sanctions on Tehran.
At the same time, Houthi attacks on Saudi refineries have made oil supplies feel a lot less secure.
Big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan say all this tension could keep oil prices bouncing up and down for a while.