Brent crude tops $100 after Houthi group tanker claim
Business
Brent crude oil prices shot past $100 a barrel on Thursday, jumping more than 7% to hit their highest point since May.
The spike happened after Yemen's Houthi group said they attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, raising worries about energy supplies and more tension in West Asia.
Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa escalate tensions
This latest flare-up follows Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa airport earlier in the week, making things even more tense between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis.
Investors are keeping a close eye on what happens next.