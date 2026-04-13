Brent crude tops $100 after US blockade, Pakistan talks fail

Onyx Capital expert warns $140-$150 oil

The US military is set to restrict ships at Iranian ports near the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, putting the vital Strait of Hormuz (a major route for world oil) at risk.

Jorge Montepeque from Onyx Capital Group called these potential disruptions "demented," noting they could hit Asia and the South Pacific especially hard.

Jorge Montepeque said oil could move toward $140-$150 if the blockade persists.