Brent crude tops $86 amid US Strait of Hormuz blockade

The United Arab Emirates says two oil tankers were badly damaged in the Strait of Hormuz.

Along with reports of Iranian ships sneaking through under sanctions, experts think shipping could drop to as little as 5% to 15% of normal levels, possibly sending Brent crude toward $95.

For India, this price surge means higher import costs and inflation worries: oil companies are already feeling the pinch after prices jumped nearly 10% on Monday and extended gains by as much as 3.6% on Tuesday.