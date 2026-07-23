Brent crude tops $95 after President Trump's warning to Iran
Business
Oil prices shot up on Wednesday after the US and Iran traded threats. Brent crude crossed $95 a barrel for the first time in weeks.
The spike followed President Trump's warning to Iran over recent attacks, which led to worries about oil supplies from the Middle East.
Tech stocks slip amid rising tensions
Iran's foreign minister promised "eye for an eye," and Houthi rebels blocked key shipping lanes, making things even tenser.
US stock markets barely budged despite the oil surge, but tech stocks like Amazon and Meta slipped as investors grew cautious.
In Asia, market reactions were mixed. Everyone's watching to see what happens next.