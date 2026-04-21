Brent down 1.1% as Iran signals US talks before ceasefire

US blocks Iran-linked ships, Iran retaliates

These possible U.S.-Iran talks have everyone watching the Strait of Hormuz, a super important route for global oil shipments.

The US is still blocking Iran-linked ships, which has people worried about longer energy troubles worldwide.

Tensions are up after the US Navy seized an Iranian ship and Iran hit back with new controls.

Meanwhile, China's President Xi is urging for a ceasefire and smoother shipping in the region, showing how much global leaders want things to calm down fast.