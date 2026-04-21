Brent down 1.1% as Iran signals US talks before ceasefire
Oil prices just dropped after Iran signaled it might join talks with the US in Islamabad, right before a big ceasefire deadline.
Brent crude is down 1.1% to $94.44 per barrel, cooling off after a recent spike.
Despite some hesitation from Tehran, an Iranian team is expected in Pakistan soon.
President Trump mentioned that Vice President JD Vance will restart negotiations but warned the ceasefire probably won't last past Wednesday evening Washington time.
US blocks Iran-linked ships, Iran retaliates
These possible U.S.-Iran talks have everyone watching the Strait of Hormuz, a super important route for global oil shipments.
The US is still blocking Iran-linked ships, which has people worried about longer energy troubles worldwide.
Tensions are up after the US Navy seized an Iranian ship and Iran hit back with new controls.
Meanwhile, China's President Xi is urging for a ceasefire and smoother shipping in the region, showing how much global leaders want things to calm down fast.