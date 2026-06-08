Brent may average $89 in FY27 amid Iran Israel tensions Business Jun 08, 2026

Tensions between Iran and Israel are shaking up the global oil scene, with disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz threatening a shortage of 7 million to 11 million barrels a day.

According to a fresh report from Choice Equity Broking, if these restrictions drag on past May, we could see Brent crude prices hit an average of $89 per barrel in FY27, so expect fuel costs to stay high for a while.