Brent near $112 as Strait of Hormuz blockage disrupts exports

Stalled U.S.-Iran talks deepen Gulf instability

Things aren't looking any calmer behind the scenes. U.S.-Iran talks are stuck, and President Trump urged Iran to speed things up, saying "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

On top of that, a drone strike in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend has made the region even more unstable.

Morgan Stanley says it's "a race against time," but so far, no real fixes are on the table: ending US waivers for Russian oil isn't helping either.